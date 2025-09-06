Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Yum China $YUMC

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 4,915.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

