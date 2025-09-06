Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.77. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ZD shares. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

