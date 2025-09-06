Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in International Bancshares Corporation $IBOC

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 37.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,418,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,883.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 328,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,195,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 13.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 777,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.11 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

