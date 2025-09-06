Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GNR stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $58.86.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.