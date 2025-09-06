Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRZBY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Commerzbank Trading Up 0.7%
OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $44.85.
Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.