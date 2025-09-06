CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $205.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.6250.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVLT

CommVault Systems Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $178.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 0.74. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.46.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,985,212.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 60,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,057.56. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,789 shares of company stock worth $4,588,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 584.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8,550.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 208.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.