Comparing Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) & The Competition

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vertical Aerospace to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -640.47% Vertical Aerospace Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace N/A -$998.35 million -0.09 Vertical Aerospace Competitors $18.80 billion $730.78 million 11.11

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vertical Aerospace’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Vertical Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vertical Aerospace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 1 1 6 0 2.63 Vertical Aerospace Competitors 406 2173 3398 125 2.53

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 127.95%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.24%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

