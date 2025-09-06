Comparing Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BRF and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRF 5.84% 20.20% 5.62% Vital Farms 7.84% 18.40% 13.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRF and Vital Farms”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRF $11.38 billion N/A $595.74 million $0.38 9.64 Vital Farms $606.31 million 3.77 $53.39 million $1.12 45.64

BRF has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Farms. BRF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRF and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRF 0 1 0 1 3.00 Vital Farms 0 0 11 0 3.00

BRF presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.58%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than BRF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of BRF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of BRF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BRF has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Farms has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Farms beats BRF on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRF

BRF S.A. raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna. It produces and sells lasagna, macaroni and cheese, pies, ready-to-eat meals, pizzas, and other frozen foods; plant-based products, such as nuggets, pies, vegetables, and burgers; frozen desserts and cheese bread; margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, and pate, as well as soy meal, refined soy flour, animal feed, pet food and hatcheries. The company sells its products under the Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Sadia Halal, Chester, BRF Ingredients, Kidelli, Perdix, Borella, Hilal, Balance, Onefoods, Banvit, Deline, Sadia Bio, Sadia Salamitos, Sadia Veg&Tal, Sadia Livre&Lev, Sadia Hot Pocket, Perdigão Ouro, Chester Perdigão, Perdigão NaBrasa, Claybom, Biofresh, Three Dogs, Three Cats, and Gran Plus brands. It serves supermarkets, wholesalers, retail and wholesale stores, restaurants, and other institutional buyers. The company provides consultancy, administrative, marketing, and logistics services; generates and commercializes electric energy; distributes nutrients for animals; veterinary activities; road freight; and imports, exports, industrializes, and commercializes of products, as well as real estate. The company was formerly known as BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. and changed its name to BRF S.A. in April 2013. BRF S.A. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. BRF S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

