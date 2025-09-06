Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “negative” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.36.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.7%

STZ stock opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $261.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average of $175.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 99.6% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.