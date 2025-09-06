Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.36.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $144.81 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

