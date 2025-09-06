Contrasting Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) and AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and AYRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles N/A -92.02% -49.05% AYRO N/A -1,213.64% -88.32%

Volatility and Risk

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AYRO has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of AYRO shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of AYRO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $1.87 million 4.59 -$8.85 million ($10.61) -0.23 AYRO $5,426.00 584.68 -$1.75 million ($4.30) -1.09

AYRO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. AYRO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

About AYRO

Ayro, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. The company also offers vehicles as an alternative to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and designs and develops AYRO Vanish fleet of low speed electric vehicle. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

