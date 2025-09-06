Contrasting First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Solar and Xinyi Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get First Solar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $4.34 billion 5.07 $1.29 billion $11.69 17.55 Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Xinyi Solar.

92.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Xinyi Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 1 3 22 2 2.89 Xinyi Solar 1 0 0 0 1.00

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $225.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Xinyi Solar.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Xinyi Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 28.95% 15.57% 10.36% Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

First Solar beats Xinyi Solar on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Xinyi Solar

(Get Free Report)

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers. It also develops, operates, and manages solar farms; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company engages in the provision of solar power systems; and trading of solar glass products. Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.