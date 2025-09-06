Contrasting Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) and Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honest and Kaya”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Honest alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $378.34 million 1.18 -$6.12 million $0.05 80.20 Kaya $10,000.00 29.04 -$2.08 million ($0.08) -0.16

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Honest. Kaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.5% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Honest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Kaya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and Kaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest 1.66% 3.84% 2.67% Kaya -23,265.93% N/A -2,395.84%

Risk & Volatility

Honest has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaya has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Honest and Kaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 0 3 3 0 2.50 Kaya 0 0 0 0 0.00

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 73.52%. Given Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than Kaya.

Summary

Honest beats Kaya on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Kaya

(Get Free Report)

Kaya Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated legal cannabis enterprise, engages in the operation of psychedelic treatment clinics and medical cannabis dispensaries primarily in the United States. It offers a range of cannabis products, including flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. The company also operates retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name. In addition, it is involved in the development of a psychedelic treatment center under The Sacred Mushroom name, that provides its guests access to psilocybin treatments, located in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Alternative Fuels America, Inc. and changed its name to Kaya Holdings, Inc. in April 2015. Kaya Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.