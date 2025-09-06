Contrasting Rogers (NYSE:ROG) & Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rogers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers -8.14% 3.04% 2.56% Cemtrex -26.92% -443.32% -33.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Rogers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rogers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $830.10 million 1.72 $26.10 million ($3.53) -22.36 Cemtrex $66.86 million 0.08 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00

This table compares Rogers and Cemtrex”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Rogers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cemtrex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rogers has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rogers and Cemtrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rogers currently has a consensus price target of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Summary

Rogers beats Cemtrex on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, IsoClad, MAGTREX, IM, 2929 Bondply, SpeedWave Prepreg, RO4400/RO4400T, and Radix names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Cemtrex

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.