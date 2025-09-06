Corebridge Financial Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 1,493.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 368,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 345,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 87.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 478.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural Gas

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $306,216.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 79,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,958.31. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $918,517. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Trading Up 0.6%

NWN stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.47%.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

