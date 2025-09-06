Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLNO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

SLNO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of -2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

