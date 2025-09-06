Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 56.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 335.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BATRK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Atlanta Braves

In other news, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,499. This represents a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,601.50. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.4%

BATRK stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.03 and a beta of 0.67. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.