Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $108.42.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

