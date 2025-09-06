Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

See Also

