Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,479 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 477.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

