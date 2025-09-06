Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of La-Z-Boy worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 317.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LZB opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.23.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $492.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZB. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LZB

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.