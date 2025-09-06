Corebridge Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.