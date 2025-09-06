Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9,296.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $92,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $876,131.88. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $406,486.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,771.76. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,141. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

AGIO opened at $36.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

