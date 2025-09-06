Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation $FCF

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,829 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,684,000 after acquiring an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 204,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 105,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 102,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.85. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCF

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen purchased 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $49,935.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,901.07. This trade represents a 5.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James R. Reske sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $36,485.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 90,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,498.36. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.