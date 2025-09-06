Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSW. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 27.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

