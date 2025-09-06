Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $834,000 Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,071,000 after purchasing an additional 683,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,748,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,682,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 473,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.