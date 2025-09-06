Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $853,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Agilysys by 102.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Agilysys by 17.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $10,337,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 2,026.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter worth $5,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Agilysys Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In related news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,398.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $36,965.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 114,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,151.49. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 905 shares of company stock worth $102,618. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.