Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 6,237.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 62,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in FB Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 259,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FB Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

