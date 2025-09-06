Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $872,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Progyny by 5,216.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 233.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Progyny by 57.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Progyny by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

In other Progyny news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,843.12. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,570 shares of company stock valued at $238,348. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

