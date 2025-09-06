Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BUSE. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 1,181.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 157,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Busey Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on First Busey in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Activity

In other First Busey news, CFO Scott A. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,250. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,956. This represents a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

