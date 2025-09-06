Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $911,000 Position in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,770,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after buying an additional 340,509 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,678,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 889,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AvePoint by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,287,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after buying an additional 193,502 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $16.27 on Friday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.33 and a beta of 1.40.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $541,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,155,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,874,703.21. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,400. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

