Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $209.12 on Friday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $233.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.05.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $419.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $555,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,984.47. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

