Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cleanspark worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cleanspark by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLSK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.Cleanspark’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

