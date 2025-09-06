Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSKFree Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cleanspark worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cleanspark by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cleanspark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleanspark Trading Up 1.8%

CLSK opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.65. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Cleanspark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 47.98%.Cleanspark’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CLSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cleanspark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Cleanspark from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Read Our Latest Report on CLSK

Cleanspark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

