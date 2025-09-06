Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Steven Madden worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,316,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,802,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,941,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,452,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 106,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,455,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 332,689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after buying an additional 384,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $30.32 on Friday.

SHOO opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 66.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden Company Profile



Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.



