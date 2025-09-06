Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Kennametal worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

