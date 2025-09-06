Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SUPN opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Bethany Sensenig sold 5,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $226,840.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $315,132.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,933.82. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Articles

