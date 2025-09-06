Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.73. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.15 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

