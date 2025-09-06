Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PHINIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PHINIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PHINIA by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 59,808 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.53. PHINIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

