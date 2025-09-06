Corebridge Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $11.17 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

