Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,310 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -434.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 82.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $301,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,867.04. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $298,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 216,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,656.28. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,450 shares of company stock worth $2,838,234 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

