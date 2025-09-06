Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 148 Shares of City Holding Company $CHCO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of City worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in City by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in City by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in City by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at $922,269.22. This represents a 26.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 305 shares of company stock worth $38,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

City Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.07. City Holding Company has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $137.28.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

