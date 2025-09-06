Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,604 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. $OI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 623.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price objective on O-I Glass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.76 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. O-I Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other O-I Glass news, CEO Gordon Hardie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,202.70. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams purchased 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,955.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 184,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,033.35. This trade represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

