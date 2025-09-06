Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 164 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 452,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,445 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 276,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $179.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $154.77. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $220.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $900.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

