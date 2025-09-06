Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,561 Shares of Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Seadrill worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seadrill by 254.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 10,733.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 412.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 30.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDRL has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Seadrill Stock Performance

Shares of SDRL opened at $32.74 on Friday. Seadrill Limited has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.73 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 1.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

