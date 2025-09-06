Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 276 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of ePlus worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ePlus by 377.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 625.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79.

ePlus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

