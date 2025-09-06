Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIRM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,742. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $76.06 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities set a $81.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

