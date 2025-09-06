Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $61.74 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.