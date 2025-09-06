Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 316 Shares of CONMED Corporation $CNMD

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 41.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,747,000 after buying an additional 360,336 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,900,000 after purchasing an additional 311,288 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $68,489,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 702,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 634,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. CONMED Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.42 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

