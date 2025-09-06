Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 147.8% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.8% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Green Brick Partners news, COO Jed Dolson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $1,335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 273,605 shares in the company, valued at $18,265,869.80. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GRBK opened at $73.28 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

See Also

