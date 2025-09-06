Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 216.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $46.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.91 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 27.05%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

